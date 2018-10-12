Malcolm Miller: Expected to sign with Raptors
Miller (shoulder) is expected to sign with the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 deal following a physical, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. From there, Miller will likely be waived, allowing him to rehab in the G-League with the Raptors 905.
Toronto seems committed to having Miller, who underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder in early August, as part of the organization. Updates on his progress should be available as he hits milestones in his recovery.
