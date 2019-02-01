Malcolm Miller: Returns to starting lineup
Miller (shoulder) has played in the team's last four games, even starting the last two contests in the frontcourt.
Miller had missed the entire G League season prior to end of January, rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. The forward seems to be coming into his own, averaging 21.5 minutes and 8.5 points in a couple of abbreviated outings. Miller is expected to contend for a starting role when healthy, and seems to be achieving that timetable earlier than expected given his starts against Westchester and Capital City, on Monday and Wednesday respectively.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...