Miller (shoulder) has played in the team's last four games, even starting the last two contests in the frontcourt.

Miller had missed the entire G League season prior to end of January, rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. The forward seems to be coming into his own, averaging 21.5 minutes and 8.5 points in a couple of abbreviated outings. Miller is expected to contend for a starting role when healthy, and seems to be achieving that timetable earlier than expected given his starts against Westchester and Capital City, on Monday and Wednesday respectively.