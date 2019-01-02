Malcolm Miller: Still not playing
Miller (shoulder) did not play Saturday against the Red Claws.
Miller has yet to take the floor while he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. At this point, a timetable for return is uncertain.
Malcolm Miller: Still recovering from shoulder surgery
Malcolm Miller: Expected to sign with Raptors
Malcolm Miller: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Has qualifying offer pulled
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Out for rest of summer league
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Picks up shoulder injury
