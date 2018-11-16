Malcolm Miller: Still recovering from shoulder surgery
Miller (shoulder) did not play in Thursday's contest against the Red Claws.
Miller is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The forward has yet to play for Raptors 905 this season.
