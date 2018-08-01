Malcolm Miller: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Miller underwent surgery Monday to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Blake Murphy of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
The Raptors had previously announced that Miller dislocated the shoulder during a summer league game in early July, but a follow-up MRI revealed a more significant diagnosis. While a timeline for Miller's recovery isn't available, it's likely that he'll need multiple months of rehab before returning to full health. The Raptors rescinded Miller's qualifying offer July 13, making him an unrestricted free agent. It's now unlikely that Miller will be picked up by another team until after the 2018-19 season commences.
More News
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Has qualifying offer pulled•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Out for rest of summer league•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Picks up shoulder injury•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Heading back to bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Starting Tuesday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...