Miller underwent surgery Monday to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Blake Murphy of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

The Raptors had previously announced that Miller dislocated the shoulder during a summer league game in early July, but a follow-up MRI revealed a more significant diagnosis. While a timeline for Miller's recovery isn't available, it's likely that he'll need multiple months of rehab before returning to full health. The Raptors rescinded Miller's qualifying offer July 13, making him an unrestricted free agent. It's now unlikely that Miller will be picked up by another team until after the 2018-19 season commences.