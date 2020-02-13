Malik Benlevi: Explodes for 29 points Wednesday

Benlevi scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

Benlevi entered the contest having scored in double figures only four times in 28 games, but he more than doubled his season high with 29 points in the loss. The undrafted rookie chipped in five rebounds and led the Stars with a plus-six plus/minus.