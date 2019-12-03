Play

Malik Benlevi: Logs DNP on Monday

Benlevi did not get off the bench during Monday's G League game against Grand Rapids.

Benlevi's absence was chalked up as per coach's decision. The undrafted rookie hasn't done much in limited playing time this season, averaging 4.0 points on 29.4 percent shooting from the field in 15.4 minutes per contest.

