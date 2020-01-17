Malik Benlevi: Notches 11 points Thursday

Benlevi tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) in a loss to Maine on Thursday.

Benlevi logged 23 minutes in the contest and tied his season high with a trio of three-pointers. He also totaled double-digit points for only the second time this season. Overall, the undrafted rookie is averaging 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.