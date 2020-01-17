Malik Benlevi: Notches 11 points Thursday
Benlevi tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) in a loss to Maine on Thursday.
Benlevi logged 23 minutes in the contest and tied his season high with a trio of three-pointers. He also totaled double-digit points for only the second time this season. Overall, the undrafted rookie is averaging 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...