Malik Benlevi: Scores career-high 13 points

Benlevi tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) along with six rebounds in a victory over Austin on Friday.

Benlevi enjoyed the best game of his G League career, registering career highs in minutes (24), points (13) and three-pointers (three). The undrafted rookie has struggled with his shot all season, making only 27.9 percent of his field-goal attempts through his first 10 games.