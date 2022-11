Ellison registered 21 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 46 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 win over Greensboro.

Ellison set season highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals during Saturday's win. Across four appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.6 minutes per game.