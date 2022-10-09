The Hawks waived Ellison on Sunday, Pat Benson of SI.com reports.

Ellison was buried down the guard depth chart and was always considered to be a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, so now he will need to decide what to do with his career -- although there's a strong chance he stays with the organization's G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Following Sunday's roster moves, the Hawks are now down to 16 players when including their two-way contracts, so in other words, they have a legal roster to open the regular season if they choose to stand pat with this group.