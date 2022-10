Fitts signed with the Clippers on Wednesday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Fitts spent played in 15 games for the Jazz and Celtics in 2021-22. In those games he averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.2 minutes. The undrafted forward has not yet solidified his place in the NBA, but he will look to do so in Los Angeles.