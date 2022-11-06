Fitts finished with 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Despite the inefficient shooting night, Fitts still made his presence felt on both ends of the floor finishing as the second-leading scorer for Ontario while also leading the team in steals. Fitts has started the season on a high note, and expect him to continue that level of play as one of the key rotational pieces for the Clippers.