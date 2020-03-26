Malik Fitts: Declares for NBA Draft

Fitts announced via Twitter on Wednesday he will forgo his senior season at St. Mary's (CA) to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward played a pivotal role for the Gaels over the past two seasons, starting 67 of 68 games and averaging 32.5 minutes per contest. Fitts averaged 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.3 steals during his two years at St. Mary's.