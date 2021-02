Fitts had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Friday's loss against Fort Wayne.

Fitts got the start and responded well, putting up a season-high scoring mark. Fitts has now scored in double digits in three of his last six outings, but he's played more than 25 minutes just once all season long. That lack of regular involvement certainly limits his upside going forward.