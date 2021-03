Fitts registered 21 points (10-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 41 minutes in Saturday's loss against Greensboro.

Fitts ended the season on a strong note, as he scored in double digits in five of his last six contests and surpassed the 20-point mark in three of those outings. That was not the form throughout the season for him, though, since he averaged just 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during the entire G League campaign.