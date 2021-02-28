Fitts had 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against Erie.

Fitts is only averaging 8.6 points per game in 10 appearances this season, but he has taken his game to a whole new level over his last few games -- the 26-point output was a season-high best for him while also meaning he's now scored in double digits in back-to-back games for the first time in the current G League season. He has also logged over 30 minutes in both contests, and all signs point to him remaining in the starting five going forward.