Fitts registered 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Monday's loss against the Hustle.

Fitts delivered another scoring performance and he's clearly ending the season on a strong note, as he has scored 13 or more points in three straight games while reaching the 20-point mark in each of his last two contests. He is averaging just 9.6 points per game, but that number spikes to 11.6 points per game over his last five appearances.