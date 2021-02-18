Fitts posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Fitts was one of six Agua Caliente players that scored in double digits in this game, and he accomplished that feat by displaying an excellent shooting touch from deep. That's been a trend for him this season, though, as he's making 41.7 percent of his treys so far. He provides limited value in other categories, though, since he's only averaging 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.