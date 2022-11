Fitts finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 129-128 loss against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Despite the loss, Fitts showed out in the season opener by being effective on both ends of the floor with three steals while also being the second-leading scorer for Ontario. Expect him to put up similar numbers as the season rolls along as one of the main offensive weapons for the Clippers.