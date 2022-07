Fitts was waived by the Pacers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pacers have to free up a small amount of cap space in order to sign Deandre Ayton to a max offer sheet, so they'll part ways with four of their depth pieces, including Fitts. Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas and Duane Washington were also waived Thursday. All three of Fitts, Morgan and Stauskas arrived earlier in the month via Boston as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade.