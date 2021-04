The Clippers don't plan to re-sign Fitts to a second 10-day contract ahead of Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Instead, LA is expected to fill the open roster spot by bringing aboard point guard Yogi Ferrell on a 10-day deal, pending his clearance of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Fitts appeared in three games during his time with the Clippers, scoring his first NBA points in garbage time during Sunday's 124-105 win over the Timberwolves.