The G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce traded Newman to the Canton Charge on Saturday in exchange for center Emanuel Terry.

Newman, a 21-year-old rookie out of Kansas, averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 boards and 2.1 assists in 17.7 minutes per game over his 17 appearances for the Skyforce. He'll provide the Charge with some additional depth at either backcourt spot.