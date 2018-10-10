Malik Newman: Inks deal in G-League
Newman signed a G-League contract with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways and 10 Days reports.
Newman couldn't make the Heat's final roster, but will play for the organization's G-League affiliate. He was honored as the Big 12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player last season and totaled 16 points in 49 summer league minutes for the Lakers.
