Malik Newman: Logs third-straight 20-point night
Newman scored 23 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists in Saturday's G League win over the Go-Go.
Newman got a one-game break four games ago and has come back refreshed, scoring 66 points in three outings since his return to the starting lineup. He'll look to remain hot at home Wednesday against Delaware.
