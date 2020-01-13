Malik Newman: Nets 14 in loss
Newman scored 14 points (4-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added two rebounds, three assists and one steal during Saturday's G League loss to the Herd.
Newman sat three games ago after a scoreless outing but has returned to his double-digit point ways over his last two. He leads the team averaging 17 points and 3.6 assists per game in 22 G League contests this season.
