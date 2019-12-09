Newman scored 24 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added an assist and a block during Saturday's G League loss to Capital City.

It was an odd game for Newman, statistically speaking. He led the team with nine field goals but was 0-for-4 from beyond the arc and contributed virtually nothing else in terms of other stats. He'll look for a more even performance Friday against Grand Rapids.