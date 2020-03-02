Malik Newman: Plays nine minutes in G League
Newman (calf) played nine minutes in Sunday's G League win over Fort Wayne.
Newman didn't make his lone shot of the evening, a three-pointer that didn't fall but the important thing is that he was able to return from the calf injury that kept him out earlier in the week. He also added two rebounds and an assist.
