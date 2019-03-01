Newman tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists and a steal in the 116-114 win over Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Since joining Canton in late January, Newman is averaging 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 through 20 games. His minutes per game is higher than when he played with Sioux Falls (22.7 to 17.7), but he's still not a major enough factor offensively to count on routinely when it comes to fantasy.