Malik Newman: Signs 10-day with Cavaliers
Newman agreed to terms on a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Newman will help provide point guard depth for his new team. The 23-year-old's excelled in for Cleveland's G League affiliate this season, carrying season-long averages of 17.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. Look for Newman to factor in alongside Matthew Dellavedova as the teams' primary backups to Darius Garland for the duration of his contract.
