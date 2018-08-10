Malik Pope: Signs in Greece
Pope signed a contract with PAOK of Greece on Thursday, Sportando reports.
The rookie out of San Diego State didn't do enough during his summer-league stint with the Lakers to retain a spot for training camp. While his hopes of playing in the NBA aren't necessarily dashed yet, he'll need to develop in Europe this coming year to improve his prospects at landing a job stateside.
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...