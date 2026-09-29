Reneau was granted a fifth year of college eligibility and will return to the University of Miami for the 2026-27 season, Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Reneau was among several players who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA. He will now return to Miami, where he most recently averaged 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 29.1 minutes in 35 games during the 2025-26 season. Reneau went undrafted in 2026 but appeared in two games for Orlando during the 2026 Las Vegas NBA Summer League.