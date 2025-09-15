Diakite agreed to a multi-year contract with Baskonia on Monday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Diakite hasn't seen the NBA floor since the 2023-24 season, and he's now headed overseas to continue his playing career. The 28-year-old big man spent last year with the G League's Valley Suns, closing with averages of 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, 0.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes while shooting 55.0 percent from the field across 44 appearances, including the playoffs.