Diarra was the only pick for Iowa in the 2022 G League Draft, selected with the 12th overall pick in the first round.

Diarra enters the G League after playing five years collegiately, the first four taking place at Cincinnati and the most recent occurring with Tennessee Tech. In 2021-22 with Tennessee Tech, Diarra averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.