Diarra had 0 points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in six minutes during Monday's 121-110 win over Motor City.

Diarra has continued to see limited time off the bench in Iowa, being held scoreless in Monday's victory. Diarra has been held scoreless in seven of his 13 appearances this season, playing in less than 10 minutes in seven games.