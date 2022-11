Diarra notched two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 20 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Windy City.

Diarra played in a season-high 20 minutes as a starter for Iowa, although he was in foul trouble during the game which forced him out of the game at times. Diarra has averaged 2.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in four appearances for the Wolves this season.