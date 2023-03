Camper tallied nine points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes Tuesday against Raptors 905.

Camper didn't do anything special off the bench in this one, but he did produce at a higher level than usual after being held to seven combined points over his previous three showings. He also knocked down his first three since Feb. 28 after going four straight clashes without a made triple.