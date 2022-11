Camper had five points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes Sunday against Fort Wayne.

Camper saw a drastic decrease in minutes after logging 22 minutes Saturday, but his production didn't change much. He's shot 3-for-8 from the field and 0-for-4 from three across two games so far this season.