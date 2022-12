Camper (knee) finished Saturday's game against the Wolves with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.

Camper had previously been dealing with a knee injury, but he's been able to play in each of his team's last two contests. He scored in double figures for the first time this season Saturday and also made an impact on the boards, securing three of his five rebounds on the offensive end.