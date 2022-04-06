Camper ended with 11 points 94-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Saturday's 118-111 loss to the Skyhawks.

With the Gold being eliminated from the playoffs, this marked the 6-foot-7 forward's last outing of the season. Camper played well in his final game of the year, posting a double-double while being involved as a facilitator as well. The Siena product averaged 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game over his 27 showings with Grand Rapids this season.