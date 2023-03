Camper tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes Saturday against College Park.

Camper has seen consistent chances to make an impact throughout the regular season, but he's failed to score in double figures in seven straight. The 23-year-old is now averaging 5.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.3 minutes over 30 regular-season appearances.