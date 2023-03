Camper recorded 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes Thursday against Motor City.

Camper was the only Grand Rapids bench player to reach double digits, and he also secured five or more rebounds for his fifth straight contest. He's been unable to find much consistency in the scoring column of late, putting up 10 or more points only once over his last four matchups.