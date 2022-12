Camper totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 24 minutes Saturday against Windy City.

Camper made the most of his chances from the field, knocking down 55.6 percent of his field goals. He also made a three for his second game in a row. Camper has scored in double figures twice in December through six matchups.