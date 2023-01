Camper finished Thursday's game against Fort Wayne with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes.

Camper made the most of his opportunities from the field, and he also came close to reaching double figures in rebounds. His scoring output has been far from impressive to start the regular season, however, as he's been held to four or fewer points in three of his first five appearances.