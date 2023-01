Camper had four points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes Monday against Long Island.

Camper couldn't find his shooting touch in this one, though he did manage to lead his squad in minutes. He did make an impact on the glass, however, as he finished second on Grand Rapids with eight rebounds. Camper is averaging 4.3 points through nine regular-season appearances and has scored in double figures only one time over this stretch.