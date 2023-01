Camper had two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three steals in 31 minutes Wednesday against the Blue.

Camper failed to do much in terms of scoring, but he managed to snag eight rebounds and show off his quick hands on the defensive end. The 23-year-old has yet to attempt more than eight shots from the field in the regular season, but he's racked up two or more steals in each of his last three appearances.