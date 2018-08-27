Manu Ginobili: Officially announces retirement
Ginobili announced his retirement from professional basketball Monday via his personal Twitter account.
While Ginobili, himself, had remained quiet about his future in the NBA, the writing has been on the wall for the last few months suggesting that the veteran and future-Hall-of-Famer was seriously considering stepping away from the game. The 41-year-old appeared in 65 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 20.0 minutes per game -- his most since 2014-15 -- and providing 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Ginobili, a two-time All-Star and two-time Third Team All-NBA selection, will retire as one of the greatest international players in league history. He currently ranks eighth all-time in career postseason games played, and he's among the top 100 in NBA history in three-pointers made (29th), steals (58th), Player Efficiency Rating (65th), win shares (70th), and Value Over Replacement Player (36th). The four-time NBA champion was also a key piece in Argentina's 2004 gold-medal-winning team at the Athens Olympics.
