Manu Lacomte: Snagged by Agua Caliente

Lacomte was selected by the Agua Caliente as the 20th overall draft pick.

The diminutive 5-11 shoot-first point guard transferred from Miami (FL) to Baylor after seeing a reduction in playing time from his freshman to sophomore season. At Baylor, Lacomte averaged 14.2 points and 2.5 made treys per game. He joins an Agua Caliente Clippers squad coming off a 23-27 season.