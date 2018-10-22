Manu Lacomte: Snagged by Agua Caliente
Lacomte was selected by the Agua Caliente as the 20th overall draft pick.
The diminutive 5-11 shoot-first point guard transferred from Miami (FL) to Baylor after seeing a reduction in playing time from his freshman to sophomore season. At Baylor, Lacomte averaged 14.2 points and 2.5 made treys per game. He joins an Agua Caliente Clippers squad coming off a 23-27 season.
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...