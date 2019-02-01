Manu Lecomte: Efficient despite loss
Lecomte put up 20 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) five assists and one rebound in Agua Caliente's 131-120 loss to Lakeland on Wednesday.
The most prolific Manu in today's NBA, Lecomte was highly efficient with his point scoring, missing only one shot from the floor while moving the ball effectively. If anything, Lecomte's lack of looks might have prevented him from scoring more, as he only attempted two shots in the second half. To be fair, he got to the line twice in the second half to finish with seven points, but his pass-first mentality keeps him from truly shining when he's hot. The Clippers' falling behind in the first half might have spurred him to open the floor up for his teammates, but Lecomte can be a bigger star than his stats indicate.
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...