Manu Lecomte: Efficient despite loss

Lecomte put up 20 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) five assists and one rebound in Agua Caliente's 131-120 loss to Lakeland on Wednesday.

The most prolific Manu in today's NBA, Lecomte was highly efficient with his point scoring, missing only one shot from the floor while moving the ball effectively. If anything, Lecomte's lack of looks might have prevented him from scoring more, as he only attempted two shots in the second half. To be fair, he got to the line twice in the second half to finish with seven points, but his pass-first mentality keeps him from truly shining when he's hot. The Clippers' falling behind in the first half might have spurred him to open the floor up for his teammates, but Lecomte can be a bigger star than his stats indicate.