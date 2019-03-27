Manu Lecomte: Heads to Spain

Lecomte agreed to a contract Wednesday with UCAM Murcia of the Spanish League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

With Lecomte's time with the Ontario Agua Caliente Clippers coming to an end this past weekend, the Baylor product will head overseas for the next few months before likely returning to North America once the UCAM Murcia's season concludes. Lecomte averaged 14.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game during the G League season.